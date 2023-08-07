Four new offshore wind projects proposed for NJ

Proposals for four new wind farm projects were submitted to the state on Friday. Information on three out of four of those proposals were released, which come from a combination of U.S. and European-based companies. While some conservative groups have pushed back against offshore wind projects, saying they’d disrupt scenic views along the Jersey Shore, two of the new proposals would place the wind turbines beyond the view of the coast. That’s twice as far as some of the projects that’ve already been approved by the state. If all four proposals are approved, it would more than double the wind energy projects planned for New Jersey. Just two of those projects could power 1.5 million homes.