Former NYPD officer takes charge of Paterson police, promises change

It’s the first day on the job for the new officer in charge of Paterson’s troubled police department. Isa Abbassi, a 26-year veteran of the New York Police Department, was formally introduced Tuesday to the community as the man who will turn the department around after the recent takeover by the state. The former Chief of Strategic Initiatives is credited with improving community relations in Staten Island for the NYPD following the police killing of Eric Garner in 2014. First up is a series of listening tours.

Abbassi must deal with the breach of trust between community and police in Paterson after years of reported misconduct and in the wake of the police killing in March of violence intervention specialist Najee Seabrooks.

“I believe in strong oversight and accountability. I hold supervisors and executive staff strictly accountable. I believe in public communication and transparency,” Abbassi said.

Skeptics want more than listening sessions and action plans. Activist Corey Teague said concrete policy reforms need to be a priority. “The biggest piece for me is the component of having that community police review board and this new officer in charge I strongly believe should be in support of that citizen review board with subpoena power,” Teague said.