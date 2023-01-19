Federal grant for violence intervention efforts in Paterson

Reimagining Violence receives $1M to expand hospital-based programs

Melissa Rose Cooper, Correspondent | January 19, 2023 | Health Care, Law & Public Safety

Rep. Bill Pascrell says he’s working to make Paterson safer. The congressman recently helped secure $1 million in federal funding to expand hospital-based violence intervention programs in the city.

Pascrell (D-9th) joined local leaders and members of the community in Paterson on Thursday as a grant was awarded to Reimagining Justice. The violence prevention organization works with St. Joseph’s University Medical Center to provide various resources, like youth mentoring and mental health support, in an effort to stop violence before it happens.

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TAGS: BILL PASCRELL HOSPITAL-BASED VIOLENCE INTERVENTION PROGRAMS MENTAL HEALTH PATERSON REIMAGINING JUSTICE ST. JOSEPH’S UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
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