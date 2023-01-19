Rep. Bill Pascrell says he’s working to make Paterson safer. The congressman recently helped secure $1 million in federal funding to expand hospital-based violence intervention programs in the city.

Pascrell (D-9th) joined local leaders and members of the community in Paterson on Thursday as a grant was awarded to Reimagining Justice. The violence prevention organization works with St. Joseph’s University Medical Center to provide various resources, like youth mentoring and mental health support, in an effort to stop violence before it happens.