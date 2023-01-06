Fatal crashes on the rise in New Jersey

Safety advocates are calling on the state to do more to prevent serious injuries on the road. A new state police report shows traffic fatalities are on the rise. By the end of 2022, 705 people died as a result of crashes on the road. That’s an increase of eight lives claimed in 2021 and another 110 in 2020 when there were 587 fatalities. Advocates want more programs to be implemented, like Vision Zero, to reduce speed on the road so more lives can be saved.