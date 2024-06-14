Exclusive: Sen. Cory Booker on Bob Menendez, IVF bill and more

In this extended interview, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sat down with NJ Spotlight News Senior Political Correspondent David Cruz to discuss a wide range of developments in Washington, D.C. and closer to home.

Included was the fate of his legislation to make IVF treatments more affordable after Republican opponents blocked it. Booker also spoke about his decision to ask his fellow U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to step down amid the ongoing bribery charges against him — calling it some of the “hardest conversations of my life.” Booker went into detail about the discussions with his colleague, someone whom he considered a friend and mentor.

Booker also provides his perspective on the U.S. Senate race to potentially replace Menendez, from New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy’s failed run for the seat to the differences between him and Rep. Andy Kim (D-3rd), the front-runner.