Ex-aide to Meadows testifies White House was aware violence might erupt at Capitol

We begin with bombshell testimony Tuesday on Capitol Hill to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, painted a startling picture of the events leading up to and on the ground that day, testifying that the White House knew violence might erupt at the Capitol days before the riot — including that supporters trying to attend the Trump rally were carrying weapons and wearing body armor. Hutchinson testified that those closest to former President Trump believed he had the power to stop the violence in real time but that Trump “didn’t have a problem with armed supporters attending his event” and instead urged the Secret Service to remove metal detectors at the rally.

Hutchinson went on to detail accounts of the former president appearing unhinged, including that another White House staffer told her Trump ordered his Secret Service detail to take him to Capitol Hill after giving a speech near the White House on Jan. 6 and that when the driver refused, citing safety concerns, that Trump lunged at him, grabbed his neck and attempted to grab the steering wheel, becoming “irate” at his detail, screaming “I’m the f’ing president. Take me to the Capitol now.”

Pat Cipollone, who served as White House counsel for Trump, was among those warning the former president the march on the Capitol could lead to criminal charges against him but Trump was determined to be part of the rally in some fashion. The House panel can’t bring legal charges against the former president but is unearthing the full scope of his attempt to block the transfer of power and to overturn the result of the 2020 election.