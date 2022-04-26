Eva’s Village marks 40 years of service to Paterson’s homeless residents

For 40 years, Eva’s Village in Paterson has been a hub of generosity, providing hot meals, shelter and hope to the city’s homeless residents. On Sunday about 200 people celebrated those four decades of service, bringing together current and former clients who spoke about the care they received and how the organization turned their lives around.

The organization began in 1982 as a soup kitchen serving just 30 people. It now serves 350 meals a day, manages halfway homes, child care, substance abuse and mental health programs.