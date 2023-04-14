Environmental scientists urge more straight talk about oceans

It’s not optional to know about the ocean. That was the main message from the 16th Annual Future of the Ocean Symposium at Monmouth University on Thursday. While the scientific consensus is that climate change has damaged oceans and hurt the animals and plants that live in them, switching to greener forms of energy has led to pushback, including from people who are critical of offshore wind development. Speakers at the symposium said it’s critical that scientists and leaders get better at communicating on the issue with the public.

It’s important to find “ways to communicate that local effect, and then the co-benefits of taking action on climate, and what’s happening in the oceans, maybe thinking about different job prospects that can lead to more sustainability long term,” said Tashiana Osborne, climate adviser fellow at the United States Agency for International Development.

The panel explained that knowing how oceans change is critical to responding to climate change. For example, sea-level rise and changing weather patterns have combined to create more dangerous hurricanes and storms along the coast.

“We could go out there and put jetties and groins and move tons and tons of sand. And I think most of you know that’s a temporary solution,” said Richard Spinrad of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Major funding for Peril and Promise is provided by Dr. P. Roy and Diana T. Vagelos with additional funding from The Marc Haas Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, and the Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family.