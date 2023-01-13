Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund

Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.

The advocates complain that for years governors and state lawmakers have been shifting money from the fund to fill holes in the budget, with a large portion going to cover operating costs for NJ Transit. And they say that taking from the fund puts at risk New Jersey’s goals to address climate change and improve air quality.

“It started under Governor Corzine. it ballooned under Governor Christie. It has continued under Governor Murphy,” said Alex Ambrose, transportation climate policy analyst with the New Jersey Policy Perspective think tank. “And these raids have continued, despite Governor Murphy’s promise to immediately end the raid … and a recommendation from his transition team immediately end the raids.”