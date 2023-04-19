End of emergency SNAP benefits drives more people to food pantries

The combination of food-price inflation and the end of federal emergency SNAP benefits in March is driving more people to lean on food banks to fill in the gaps.

In Newark, more than 1,000 people gathered at a Drive Up and Go Food Distribution organized by the city.

“Everything has gone up, the little $70-80 I get on the food stamp, it will go within one shopping trip … so this is important,” said Michael Bosch, a Newark resident.

In Newark, Tanya Veltz, founder and director of the Tree House Cares pantry, said she expects that more people will become reliant on pantries as they discover they’re getting less than before in their SNAP benefits at the grocery store.

“Food pantries cannot make up for the loss of SNAP benefits and other critical nutrition federal nutrition programs,” said Lisa Pitz, director of Hunger Free. “Many, many food pantries in our state operate on a shoestring budget. They rely primarily, if not solely, on volunteers … It is very difficult for the pantries to try to fill in the gaps, the huge gap, that gets left when benefits like SNAP are cut.”

Support for “Hunger in NJ” has been provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.