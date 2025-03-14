Elimination of two food programs will hit NJ residents and farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the elimination of two food purchasing programs, both of which help New Jersey farmers provide fresh food to schools and food pantries.

Elimination of the Local Food Purchase Assistance, or LFPA, and the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement is “not just a cut in funding, it’s a loss of value,” said Sal Valenza, a food service director in schools across Hudson County and policy director for the School Nutrition Association of New Jersey.

Valenza said the $26 million federal funding of the programs helps get fresh food to school cafeterias for kids who depend on those meals daily and helps farmers afford to sell that food via the programs.

In the two years that the programs have been funded, they’ve been a boon to the state’s farming industry, said Devin Cornia, executive director of the Northeast Farming Association of New Jersey.

“It’s allowing beginning farmers to step in and really expand their operations with confidence. It’s allowing existing farmers to either diversify what they’re growing and marketing, or to lean into these markets and supply more food to food banks and food pantries and support their bottom line,” Cornia said.

MEND, a food pantry in Orange, has used LFPA funding to expand its home meal delivery program, bringing healthy foods twice a week to 220 families in Essex County who can’t otherwise get to a food pantry.

“It’s often grandparents taking care of grandchildren, families with young children, people that have mobility issues or transportation challenges, and quite honestly, people with young kids. It’s hard to load up your family, get on a bus, get to a food pantry — so folks that really have a hard time accessing fresh and healthy foods, and really have health and food needs that they need to meet,” said Robin Peacock, MEND’s executive director.

Felix Donato, who is from a multi-generational family of farmers, is general manager of the Landisville Produce Cooperative, which helps farmers distribute their food to various markets and communities. He says the program has been a game-changer for farmers and the community.

“Why you would eliminate a program like that, I’m still trying to get my head around. It’s basically a two-fold program. It’s helping these insecure families get these healthy food choices [that are] going to protect you from infectious disease … from chronic disease,” Donato said. “Plus it’s helping our local agricultural community.”

The current funding for both programs is set to run out in October.