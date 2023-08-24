Eliminating ‘contraception deserts’ is essential, Sherrill says

No one should be able to take away women’s access to health care, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill said Thursday at a roundtable on reproductive health, whose focus included the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Sherrill (D-11th), who recently introduced the Convenient Contraception Act, said, “We know that about 90 million women unfortunately live in contraception deserts… This burden falls disproportionately on women of color, which is certainly a concern here in New Jersey…” Under the proposed legislation, insurance plans would be required to cover a year’s supply of contraception as opposed to the current three-month standard in most states.

Those attending the roundtable were told that Planned Parenthood locations across New Jersey have seen an increase in patients seeking care, many from states where access to reproductive care is now limited.

“New Jersey has become a beacon of hope for reproductive health care,” said Rahbbea Norton-Lee, associate medical director for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey.