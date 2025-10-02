Driver charged in Cranford hit-and-run that killed teens on e-bikes

A 17-year-old driver has been charged with two counts of murder in the hit-and-run deaths of two teenage girls who were riding their e-bikes Monday night in Cranford.

Police did not publicly identify the suspect, a male juvenile from Garwood. Family and friends of the victims, Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, said one of the girls had been stalked by the driver in the weeks leading up to her death.

The incident where the two girls were killed was not an accident, they said, but a premeditated attack.

Those two deaths follow the deaths of two other young e-bike riders who were killed in two separate crashes. Authorities investigating those crashes, however, have said no foul play was involved. A 13-year-old was hit by a landscaping truck in Scotch Plains, and a 22-year-old was hit by a van in Orange.

Those incidents are increasing pressure on local and state leaders to address what officials say is a fast-growing trend of traffic accidents involving e-bike riders.

“We’re in a new era of e-bike usage: their popularity is skyrocketing, they’re more affordable, they’re faster, they’re more powerful than we’ve ever seen before, and their risks have increased to those on the roadways and more particularly to those that are using them,” said state Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) at a press conference this week in Scotch Plains.

“Part of the legislation has to be a campaign to make sure that people understand that they’re on the roadway, and what is required of you when you’re riding an e-bike versus a regular pedal bike.”

Scutari said he’s been working on legislation for years, but it has consistently faced opposition.