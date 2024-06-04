Democrats, Republicans vie for Sen. Menendez seat

U.S. Senate candidate and House Representative Andy Kim (D-3rd) said he isn’t taking the primary for granted, but he’s the heavy favorite on Tuesday to win the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate over Larry Hamm and Patricia Campos-Medina. All are hoping to replace senior U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who’s defending himself against bribery charges, and now running as an independent.

“It’s something I never imagined as a public school kid, a son of immigrant,” Kim said of his prospects. “But I’m ready to step up for my state.”

Strategists are split about how big of an impact Menendez as an independent candidate could have in November.

“I don’t necessarily think that Sen. Menendez is planning on staying in this race through November, even when early voting starts,” said Julie Roginsky, a Democratic strategist and commentator. “I think this is a way for Sen. Menendez to raise more money for defense money.”

Republican strategist Chris Russell added: “[Menendez] is not going to take Republican votes away from whoever the Republican nominee is. He’s going to take Democratic votes from most likely Andy Kim. I think the Republican candidate who wins the nomination tonight still has to make the race close enough to matter.”

The ballot itself is also a story. It’s New Jersey’s first Democratic ballot in a long time to not feature the party or county line of party organization favorites, a product of Kim’s lawsuit.

“People are just like, ‘Oh, that’s Jersey, the county line,’ but to actually have a ballot probably for the first time in a century that we haven’t had a county line system,” Kim said, “I think it is the start of a new era of great democracy here in New Jersey.”

On the Republican ballot, nominees include Mendham Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and Cape May businessman Curtis Bashaw, who has more county endorsements than any other GOP candidate. Those endorsements don’t include former President Donald Trump, but Bashaw said party voters should consider November’s elections when they vote in today’s primary.