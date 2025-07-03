Democrats react to House passage of Trump spending bill

On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” by a slim majority of 218-214.

In his last-ditch stall, House Minority Leader Rep. Hakim Jeffries (D-NY) was left to play the role of last man standing for the Democrats, employing a filibuster to try to hold back a majority that itself went through its own infighting to bring the president’s spending bill to the House floor.

“Let’s understand who is doing you in,” Jeffries said to his Republican counterparts. “People on the other side of the aisle, it’s not too late. All we need if four Republicans, four, to show some John McCain levels of courage.”

But the controversial “Big Beautiful Bill,” which represents the Trump administration’s major domestic initiative, nevertheless prevailed and now is headed to the president’s desk for his certain signature.

The plan cuts $1 trillion from the federal Medicaid program, with over 360,000 in New Jersey potentially losing coverage. Almost $300 billion in cuts are also planned for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), impacting some 800,000 state residents enrolled in that program.

The cuts come as the federal government would slash over $4 trillion in taxes for mostly the well-to-do, a dichotomy that had Democrats howling in opposition and fearing for what’s next, especially for those on the margins.

“When people lose health care coverage, that means they’re not going to get preventive care, it means they’re not going to see their doctor,” said U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8th). “So more often than not, they end up in hospitals and emergency rooms.”

Cuts to food assistance programs and tightening restrictions to qualify for programs will also disproportionately hit poor and working class people.

“These people make $1,300-$1,500 a month, and they’re targeting these folks with work requirements, now requiring co-pays for doctor’s visits,” said Laura Waddell, director of the Health Care Program for New Jersey Citizen Action. “There’s nothing fiscally responsible about creating $5 trillion in debt and deficit only to allow for $4.5 trillion in tax breaks for billionaires.”