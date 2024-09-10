Defense attorney suggests second shooter in Sayreville councilwoman killing

The defense attorney for Rashid Ali Bynum, the man currently on trial for the murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, says a second shooter may have been involved.

According to NJ Advance Media, attorney Michael Ashley told the judge Monday that investigators found ballistics from two different weapons — 9 mm and .38-caliber guns — on the street outside the Camelot La Mer townhouse complex, where Dwumfour was gunned down on Feb. 1, 2023.

The state has maintained that Bynum was the lone shooter. No motive has been offered for the murder, but it’s rumored the victim knew Bynum through a church group in Virginia and that they lived together briefly before the relationship allegedly soured.

Bynum, who was offered a plea deal of 30 years’ imprisonment without parole, maintains his innocence and intends to stand trial. The trial is set to begin April 8.