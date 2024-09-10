Crews battle ‘erratic’ Ocean County wildfire

Firefighters are battling an “erratic” forest fire in Berkeley Township, Ocean County that began Monday night.

The latest report from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service indicates the fire had spread to 189 acres of land and was 50% contained; there has been no immediate threat to any nearby homes or buildings, and no roads have been closed due to the fire.

According to the state, fire crews continue to secure and reinforce containment lines by mopping up hot spots along the fire’s perimeter. Smoke, which is still affecting neighboring communities, gradually decreased on Tuesday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Fire Service is calling the blaze “Fishers Pit Wildfire” because of its location on the border of Beachwood and Berkeley by Exit 77 on the Garden State Parkway.