COVID-19 vaccinations stall as case numbers plunge, urgency wanes

About 22% of eligible New Jersey residents remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, and they apparently aren’t rushing to get the jab. “The interest in getting vaccinated has waned significantly,” said Chris Rinn, CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center.

With COVID-19 case numbers trending sharply down after the omicron surge and many mandates lifted, people show little urgency to get a shot or booster even as the new BA.2 variant continues to spread. In response, many vaccination sites are cutting back days and hours, or simply shutting down. Trying to convince holdouts to get vaccinated is moving to localized efforts — often, involving one-on-one chats with physicians like Rutgers’ Dr. Damali Campbell.