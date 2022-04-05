COVID-19 vaccination clinics put focus on seniors, children

Hoboken and Paterson bring vaccine to neighborhoods, schools

Melissa Rose Cooper, Correspondent | April 5, 2022 | Coronavirus in NJ

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized a fourth dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for people 50 years or older. There’s now a push to make sure residents, especially seniors, have no problems getting it. For example, several vaccination clinics have been set up in Hoboken to provide easy access.

Health officials are also hoping to get more eligible children vaccinated. The state reports only about 40% of children between ages 5 and 11 have completed their shots. In Paterson, the city is setting up clinics at various schools.

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