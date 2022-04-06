COVID-19 tests could cost a lot after fed funding runs out

One customer was quoted $225 for a test

Brenda Flanagan, Senior Correspondent | April 6, 2022 | Coronavirus in NJ, Health Care

“Two-hundred-and-twenty-five dollars to get a nose swab! I feel that that’s just ridiculous,” said Trunell Stubbs after an urgent care clinic warned her COVID-19 tests now cost full price for people with no health insurance.

A bipartisan bill fast-tracking another $10 billion in federal COVID-19 aid went off the rails Tuesday when Republicans demanded the Senate vote first on controversial immigration issues. Medicare and Medicaid continue to cover COVID-19-related services. But several providers — including CityMD and Quest Diagnostics — are now billing uninsured customers for COVID-19 tests.

New Jersey’s Department of Health stated, “It is too soon to say what the specific impact of a lack of federal funding will be, but the Department is monitoring for changes to our provider networks — especially in our most vulnerable communities.” The state referred people seeking free tests to its website, Covid19.nj.gov.

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