Commercial cleaners could strike if no contract deal reached

More than 6,000 cleaners statewide are represented by 32BJ SEIU, and the union is negotiating a new contract with cleaning companies for the first time in four years. Cleaners who are a part of 32BJ SEIU operate in more than 500 buildings across New Jersey.

One of the union’s demands is for all employees to get retirement benefits, for which only some are currently eligible. Other demands include keeping their same level of health care and a $20 minimum wage.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), who addressed the workers in a meeting Thursday, said they deserve even more. “Because of you, airports were safer. Buildings were safer, schools were cleaner and safer,” Coughlin said. “And you did all of that important work each and every day, often when everybody else was being told to stay home.”

“During the pandemic we showed up each and every single day to work because we don’t get to work from home and that’s something critical,” said union director Kevin Brown. “We are essential workers.” And he warned, “If we are not able to get to that agreement, our members are 100% perfectly willing if we cannot get a fair agreement to hit the bricks in January in the cold and go out on strike.”

The union has scheduled a strike authorization vote for Dec. 13, if a contract is not agreed upon by the deadline.