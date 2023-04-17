Collaborating to turn things around at New Jersey City University

The administration at New Jersey City University continues to dig the school out of a financial hole. After cutting programs and laying off staff, they’re running at an $11 million deficit for the fiscal year, about half of what they projected.

Early this month, New Jersey City University’s administration and teachers union agreed on a memorandum of understanding, a document that among other things, encourages collaboration between the people who run the campus and those who teach there.

“We’re showing the governor’s office, we’re showing the state of New Jersey, we’re showing everyone of our stakeholders that the union is on board with four key areas that this agreement represents — our marketing and recruitment, retention, years to graduate, and job placement,” said Bill Calathes, chief negotiator for AFT Local 1839 and a professor of criminal justice at the school.

Andrés Acebo, interim president at the school, said the state budget will play a big role in determining New Jersey City University’s outlook for next year. Under Gov. Phil Murphy’ proposed budget, NJCU would receive $2 million less in state funds than it did last year.

Although it is not clear where the money in the tentative settlement of the strike at Rutgers University is coming from, Murphy publicly floated giving more money to Rutgers to help seal a deal with educators there. Said Acebo, “I welcome that and I think that the governor’s responding appropriately and that office demonstrated considerable engagement and leadership in bringing the parties together.”