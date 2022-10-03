Climate change raises flooding risk for many hospitals, study finds

New Jersey’s coast has a lot at stake as flooding becomes more common, due to intense rainfall and rising sea levels caused by climate change. A large portion of the state’s hospitals are located within miles of the coast and, according to a new study, have about a 22% greater risk of flooding. The study, published by Harvard and Boston universities, finds that hundreds of hospitals along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of flooding from hurricanes and even lower category storms.

Researchers looked at dozens of metropolitan areas and found 25 have half or more of their hospitals at this risk level — including New Jersey, which made the top 10. Dr. Aaron Bernstein, the director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, discusses the findings as well as how they could impact New Jerseyans.