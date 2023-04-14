Charitable pharmacy celebrates 1-year anniversary in Red Bank

Ritesh Shah gives us a look at the state’s first charitable pharmacy, about a year after it opened in Red Bank. Shah, the owner, says they are getting a lot of requests to help open other branches to serve a need. People who qualify can receive medications for free. Some 250 customers are being served by the pharmacy this year.

As of March, the Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy has filled 2,300 prescriptions for 238 medications at a total value of about $180,000. Insulin accounted for more than half.