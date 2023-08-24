Central Jersey gets official recognition

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed legislation to acknowledge the existence of Central Jersey and to promote it as a tourist destination. This follows a decades-long debate over the existence of the region. The Division of Travel and Tourism will redraw the state tourism map to create a Central Jersey region.

“The region has a rich history dating back to the American Revolution, with a legacy graced by historical figures like George Washington,” Murphy said. “And today, Central Jersey is home to some of the nation’s leading public universities and host to beautiful agricultural landscapes and activities for tourists to immerse themselves in. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share these wonders with the world.” The bill will take effect in 90 days.