Casino smoking ban vote delayed after heated debated

Tense debate raged in the State House on Thursday over a new proposal to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos.

Casino employees, their union representatives and public health advocates vigorously spoke before the Senate health committee in favor of the bill, arguing that second-hand smoke endangers the health of workers and patrons. Meanwhile, representatives of the casino industry and commerce groups warned a smoking ban could cause a drop in casino revenue and reverberate through Atlantic City’s fragile tourism-based economy.

The future of the bill remained uncertain after the back and forth. State Sen. Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex), chair of the committee, said he did not currently have the votes needed to advance the bill. Vitale said he hoped to revisit the bill again later this month.