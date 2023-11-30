Casino smoking ban vote delayed after heated debated

Another hearing could be scheduled in December

Ted Goldberg | November 30, 2023 | Politics, Healthcare

Tense debate raged in the State House on Thursday over a new proposal to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos.

Casino employees, their union representatives and public health advocates vigorously spoke before the Senate health committee in favor of the bill, arguing that second-hand smoke endangers the health of workers and patrons. Meanwhile, representatives of the casino industry and commerce groups warned a smoking ban could cause a drop in casino revenue and reverberate through Atlantic City’s fragile tourism-based economy.

The future of the bill remained uncertain after the back and forth. State Sen. Joseph Vitale (D-Middlesex), chair of the committee, said he did not currently have the votes needed to advance the bill. Vitale said he hoped to revisit the bill again later this month.

WATCH 3:54
Business, Healthcare
Atlantic City casino workers argue for and against proposed smoking ban
TAGS: ATLANTIC CITY ATLANTIC CITY CASINOS CASINO EMPLOYEES CASINO SMOKING BAN HUMAN SERVICES AND SENIOR CITIZENS COMMITTEE JOSEPH VITALE NJ CASINOS SECOND-HAND SMOKE SENATE HEALTH SMOKING BAN
Click here to contact NJ Spotlight News