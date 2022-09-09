Candidates let their ads do the talking, rather than risk saying something

David Cruz, Senior Political Correspondent/Anchor | September 9, 2022 | NJ Decides 2022
TV and digital ads may be main source of information this year

The beach umbrellas are put away; the Labor Day barbeques are over; and now campaign season is in full swing. New Jersey has a few key congressional races to watch and there are a lot of important issues to discuss. Campaign ads are now starting to crop up all over the place, but will we get substance or sound bites? Nasty or nice? And why is one candidate with strong name recognition keeping so quiet?

NJ Decides 2022, Elections
For NJ, races in these other states may matter
NJ Decides 2022, Politics
House races kick into gear

TAGS: CAMPAIGN ADS CONGRESSIONAL RACES EAGLETON CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEREST POLLING LABOR DAY MIDTERM ELECTIONS NJDECIDES TOM KEAN TOM MALINOWSKI
We’re in this together
For a better-informed future. Support our nonprofit newsroom.
Donate to NJ Spotlight
Click here to contact NJ Spotlight News