The beach umbrellas are put away; the Labor Day barbeques are over; and now campaign season is in full swing. New Jersey has a few key congressional races to watch and there are a lot of important issues to discuss. Campaign ads are now starting to crop up all over the place, but will we get substance or sound bites? Nasty or nice? And why is one candidate with strong name recognition keeping so quiet?
Candidates let their ads do the talking, rather than risk saying something
TV and digital ads may be main source of information this year