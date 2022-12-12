Can volunteer tutors help NJ kids overcome pandemic-related learning loss?

Recently released assessment test results showed that COVID-19-driven school shutdowns and often haphazard virtual learning took a stark toll on New Jersey students, apparently erasing years of achievement and widening existing gaps. The challenge now is getting kids caught up. As the state plans corrective strategies, it can dip into $135 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The state Department of Education announced it has already targeted $10 million toward correcting learning losses.

Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed inviting 5,000 volunteer tutors to support students who need the most help, through the education department. State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) supports so-called high-dosage tutoring — intense teaching for small groups. But with New Jersey facing a teacher shortage, who will find, train and deploy all those tutors?