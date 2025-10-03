Can politics be civil? NJ lawmakers go to college for the answer

Nearly 100 students at Union County College got a lesson in civility from an unlikely pair: Sens. Jon Bramnick (R-Union) and Joe Cryan (D-Union). The two lawmakers are traveling the state on their “College Civility Tour” with a simple message: politics doesn’t have to be toxic.

“I am sad about what I see and I blame social media and those cable channels,” Bramnick said.

“Just listen a little more — listen to the end of the thought before you decide on your answer,” added Cryan.

The senators say the tour is designed to show young people that people with opposite political views can still debate respectfully, without resorting to shouting matches.

“We need to make more of an effort on college campuses to engage in dialogue in respectful ways,” said Ashiyana Hana, a senior at Rutgers University. “That doesn’t mean we have to agree, but we can share spaces, collaborate, and learn from each other.”

The push for civility comes amid growing concerns about political violence in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “Political attacks aren’t new,” said Ava Magelsi, chief operating officer of the Rutgers Democracy Lab. “But the rhetoric is alarming. If we don’t change how we talk across differences, we’ll keep seeing tragedies repeat.”

Students like Olen Taylor, a junior at Rutgers, say those conversations matter. “Understanding government and learning how to communicate avoids the rabbit holes that radicalize people. These talks humanize individuals across the spectrum.”

But not every student was convinced. “Everybody’s always going to be aggressive when it comes to politics,” said Jasmine Bayot, a student at Union County College. “That’s why I usually stay out of it — unless it’s something I’m passionate about.”

Transfer student Thalia Lavache added, “I wanted to see how Democrats and Republicans view things side by side, because I’ve never really seen that before.”

During the forum, the senators took on issues like gun laws, hate speech and the role of social media and cable news in fueling division.

“If people only listen to their cable channel, they become isolated,” Bramnick said. “When they meet someone on the other side, it becomes instant conflict. It’s not a debate — after a few facts, they just scream at each other.”

Cryan warned that rhetoric at the highest levels has set a dangerous tone. “When the leader of the United States says, ‘I hate my opponent,’ and that becomes normal, it’s dangerous for all of us. Hate is a strong word. We can disagree without making it about hate.”

Cryan’s call for civility comes at a turbulent time in New Jersey’s gubernatorial election. The release of Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s (D-11th) military records has only intensified the clash between Sherrill and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

“In the governor’s race, the illegal release of records has taken the campaign to a different level of negativity,” Cryan said. Bramnick added, “It’s a close race. But as long as they stick to the issues, voters win. I’m not big on personal attacks.”

Both Bramnick and Cryan say that’s at the heart of their civility tour — reminding students, and the state, that politics work best when its about issues, not insults.