Business Report: Student loan forgiveness, utility shut-offs, inflation

The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.

Next week, the state begins its annual program that prevents utility shut-offs during the colder months for those who are unable to pay their bills. Ahead of that, officials are urging residents to apply for assistance programs and utility payment plans. This year, the state is receiving additional federal funds for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which means more households in need of assistance will be helped.

Worries about the economy and inflation topped the minds of voters during the midterm elections. So what might the new Congress do about those issues? Despite all the campaign talk, one New Jersey economist does not expect much in the way of change in economic policy when the new Congress convenes. That’s the opinion of Charles Steindel, editor of Business Economics and a former chief economist at the New Jersey Treasury Department. Meanwhile, the latest report on the economy Friday showed consumer sentiment weakened this month.