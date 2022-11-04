Business Report: October hiring strong, NJ’s unemployment system, one-day Gannett strike

Companies continued to hire last month despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. In October, companies added a better than expected 261,000 jobs, with most of those new jobs coming in the health care industry. Unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.

A bill to improve New Jersey’s unemployment system has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new law is designed to get benefits out to claimants sooner. Many New Jerseyans were frustrated during the pandemic when a deluge of claims swamped the unemployment system and benefits payments were delayed. Murphy’s signature comes after he had conditionally vetoed the bill and required changes to ensure that the state complies with federal law.

New Jersey news reporters were among the 200 union journalists who staged a one-day nationwide strike against the Gannett media company. Gannett owns nine New Jersey news outlets, including the Bergen Record, Asbury Park Press and Courier Post. The striking journalists want better wages and benefits. Gannett recently laid off hundreds of workers, as it seeks to cut costs.

The New Jersey CEO Council is now part of Choose NJ, the nonprofit economic development organization. The CEO Council was formed by Murphy to help increase job opportunities for underserved communities. Choose NJ president and CEO Wesley Matthews says members of the council will be tapped to help recruit new companies to the state.