Business Report: Interest rates, strong hiring numbers, targeting Lukoil licenses

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday said the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed, are highly uncertain. Powell made the statement when giving congressional testimony on the economy. Before the invasion, the Fed had planned a series of interest-rate hikes this year to help contain inflation. For now, Powell said, the Fed will proceed carefully with that plan. An expected interest-rate hike later this month would be the first since 2018 and come at a time of strong job growth across the country.

Hiring remained strong in February, according to the monthly jobs report by New Jersey-based ADP. The payroll-processing company says 475,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, which was above expectations. ADP also dramatically revised its January count to a gain of more than 509,000 jobs. It initially reported a loss of 301,000 jobs.

Newark City Council Wednesday voted unanimously to suspend the licenses of local Lukoil gas stations and convenience stores in response to Russia’s invasion. The head of the New Jersey Gasoline and Convenience Store Association called the move political theater, saying it only hurts local business owners and their employees.

Restaurants are still hurting and they want more help from the federal government. That was the message delivered to the White House Wednesday by the Independent Restaurant Coalition. In a letter, the organization said it wants the government to revive the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide more grants to struggling restaurants.