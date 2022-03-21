Business Report: Increase EV charging stations in NJ, tax relief for drivers, Rutgers launches program for retiring business owners

For owners of electric vehicles, one complaint they have is that there’s not enough charging stations. That’s changing in New Jersey. On Monday, there were two separate announcements on plans to expand EV charging stations. At an event in Asbury Park, the Board of Public Utilities announced the award of two dozen grants totaling more than $1 million for charging stations at tourist destinations around the state. And in Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Sen. Bob Menendez announced the city’s plans to use federal funding to buy additional EV charging stations.

State lawmakers continue to come up with ideas on how to provide New Jersey drivers with relief from high gas prices. There’s been calls for decreasing the gas tax over the summer months, and legislation has been introduced to provide a $500 tax credit to taxpayers to help counter high gas prices and inflation. One of the latest ideas comes from state Sen. Shirley Turner, who plans to introduce a bill to restore a lower gas tax rate. For the latest, read John Reitmeyer’s story here.

A new program at Rutgers University seeks to help business owners of color who are retiring. According to Rutgers professor Bill Castellano, only one-third of those approaching retirement have a succession plan. Rutgers has launched a nationwide initiative designed to keep those businesses going and preserve jobs. It’s a free online program that guides BIPOC business owners on how to sell their companies to their employees or set up a worker cooperative.