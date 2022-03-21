Budget season begins with virtual public session

It’s budget season in New Jersey again, and Monday kicks off the first of the state’s budget hearings. But this year, the virtual format that was created during COVID-19 will remain. Lawmakers say it’s not so much about safety concerns as it is a chance to encourage more engagement from the public. It comes at a time of some discontent in the state. A new poll found half of respondents say New Jersey is headed in the wrong direction, including in areas like affordability and taxes. We visit the first hearing and hear who is asking for a piece of this year’s $49 billion pie.