Breastfeeding support at NJ’s first ‘baby café’

Camden is home to the state’s first “baby café.” Members of Cooper Medical School at Rowan University, city officials and community members celebrated its launch Thursday at the Riletta L. Cream Library.

Every Thursday between noon and 2 p.m., new mothers can go to the Cooper-Camden Baby Café for breastfeeding assistance and information, including free professional lactation services.

“The café offers free professional lactation services in a calm coffee-shop atmosphere,” said Virginia Betteridge, Camden County commissioner. “The space will include one-on-one support, crucial breastfeeding information, peer support for other family members, access to digital scale for weighing babies. … Additionally, a designated librarian will be conducting story-time segments during café drop-in hours for accompanied younger children.” Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Baby Café USA is a nonprofit organization that coordinates a network of free breastfeeding drop-in centers and breastfeeding support.

International board-certified lactation specialist, Sindy Ferreria, co-founder of the café, said, “A good percentage of mothers start breastfeeding … about 80%. And then that number starts to decrease once they are discharged from hospital or birth center. We do see a lower rate of infants from Black mothers that are breastfed and also from communities of color as well. So, our goal is to improve breastfeeding disparities in underserved communities.”