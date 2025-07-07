Bracing for Medicaid cuts in NJ

President Donald Trump highlighted the tax cuts in legislation he signed on July 4. The tax cuts will be paid for by deep reductions in spending, primarily on social safety-net programs like Medicaid.

“The largest spending cut — $1.7T — and yet you won’t even notice it — just waste, fraud and abuse!” Trump promised.

Jonathan Chebra, deputy commissioner at the New Jersey Department of Human Services, disagrees.

“Talking about kicking 350,000 eligible residents off of New Jersey Family Care is not about addressing fraud or waste or abuse. This really undergirds our public health system in New Jersey. Everyone will be affected by that,” he said.

New Jersey’s public health and hospital systems face a $3.3 billion annual cut in federal funding that will slash services, according to state officials.

But Republicans like U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), who voted for the bill, said, “There will be NO loss of Medicaid for legal, eligible recipients. There will be no changes in coverage for those in need of assistance,” including children, expectant moms, seniors or people with disabilities.

“For us, having this Medicaid has been a lifeline,” says Issata Oluwadare, of Newark, who relies on Medicaid services to care for her severely disabled son at home while she’s at work.

“There is no way, no way we’d be able to hold it together if Manny didn’t have that private duty nursing and the services and the respite that comes with Medicaid,” Oluwadare said.

The new law mandates a 20-hour work week for able-bodied adults on Medicaid. And it also makes some recipients re-register for benefits every six months instead of once a year. Oluwadare’s family mistakenly lost coverage for two months because, she says, the bureaucracy is already overwhelmed by paperwork and riddled with errors. She fears thousands will permanently fall through the cracks.

“It’s still such a complicated web. This can mean devastation for so many families that are already exhausted, that they are working hard to the bone, and the last thing they need is discouragement in a life that’s already hard,” she said.

“That’s exactly what the bill is designed to do, is to create bureaucratic barriers to keep otherwise eligible residents off of Medicaid,” according to Chebra.

Many Republicans regard Medicaid as a flawed and bloated system that needs radical reform, and they welcome the new law. Speaking to Newsmax, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said, “Those able-bodied adults turning down work — the 35-year-old sitting in his mom’s basement playing video games —will have to go get a job again.”

“So it’s disheartening. It’s a grim time,” said Gwen Orlowski, executive director of Disability Rights New Jersey. She said a recent meeting of stakeholders figured the funding cuts could reduce options like dental services or home- and community-based programs like visiting nurses. And the state will have to figure out how to run the Medicaid system “with so many fewer federal dollars.”

The new law takes effect in phases over the next three years.