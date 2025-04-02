Booker’s historic speech lights a fire with Democrats

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) made history this week, delivering the Senate’s longest floor speech ever at 25 hours and 4 minutes.

NJ Spotlight News spoke with Benjamin Hulac, Spotlight’s Washington correspondent who was in the Capitol for the speech. He was asked if Booker’s speech would make much difference.

“It takes a lot in a big moment for members of Congress to really sit up and pay attention,” Hulac said. “He achieved — for at least yesterday lingering into today — the goal of capturing national awe and attention. At least from a lot of Democrats and independents.”

The day-long speech laid out Booker’s and other Democrats’ opposition to President Trump’s administration and the harm they say it’s inflicting on the country. Booker’s speech surpassed in length the late Sen. Strom Thurmond’s filibuster in 1957 against civil rights legislation.

For many progressives, Booker lit the fire they’ve been waiting for from the party, and it apparently struck a chord. According to Booker’s office, the livestream shared on the Senator’s TikTok account garnered more than 350 million likes. More than 28,000 voicemails of encouragement were left on the senator’s main office line, and hundreds of thousands of people tuned in to watch across his digital platforms at once, the office said.

“He had people crying, laughing,” said Hulac of New Jersey’s senior senator. “I talked to maybe 10-12 members, and they were all really sort of aching for more of this. They want more fights, they want more inspiration.”