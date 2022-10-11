‘Body brokering’ alleged to be rampant in addiction rehab industry

SCI agents highlight alleged predatory practices as investigation continues

Brenda Flanagan, Senior Correspondent | October 11, 2022 | Health Care

The New Jersey State Commission of Investigation took testimony Tuesday as part of an examination of the addiction rehabilitation industry. SCI agents highlighted some of the $42 billion industry’s alleged predatory practices, including one known in the industry as “body brokering,” where some recovery coaches get paid to refer lucrative clients with full insurance coverage.

The practice is illegal in New Jersey and also against federal law, but allegedly prevalent in a business that prizes clients with insurance. The SCI has referred information to authorities for prosecution as its investigation continues.

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TAGS: "BODY BROKERING" ADDICTION ADDICTION REHABILITATION INDUSTRY NEW JERSEY STATE COMMISSION OF INVESTIGATION REHAB SCI
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