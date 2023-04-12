Bloomfield College merger with MSU awaits approvals

Six key approvals are needed before deal can be finalized

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | April 12, 2023 | Business, Education

The merger between Montclair State University and Bloomfield College is waiting for six separate approvals before the deal can move forward. The schools are slated to combine by June 30 in order to save Bloomfield College from shutting down in the face of significant financial problems.

Both the Murphy administration and Democratic-led Legislature support the plan but haven’t approved it yet. The U.S. Department of Education, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, New Jersey’s Secretary of Higher Education and the NCAA also need to submit approvals within the next two months.

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TAGS: BLOOMFIELD COLLEGE BLOOMFIELD COLLEGE MERGER MIDDLE STATES COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY MURPHY ADMINISTRATION NCAA NJ COLLEGES NJ LEGISLATURE SECRETARY OF HIGHER EDUCATION US DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
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