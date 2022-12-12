Bills affecting privacy of elected officials come before Assembly committee

Members of the Assembly State and Local Government Committee voted Monday to consider three bills addressing the privacy of elected officials. One of the measures calls for the redaction and nondisclosure of the home addresses of elected officials. Critics of the bill say knowing this information is a way to verify who elected officials are and if they live in the appropriate municipality.

Two other bills up for consideration would no longer require state lawmakers to disclose their property addresses or disclose the addresses of property they own on financial disclosure forms.