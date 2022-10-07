Biden and Bon Jovi attend fundraiser at Murphy’s house

President Biden was in New Jersey Thursday to attend an intimate fundraising event at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home in Middletown. Some 15 people were at the fundraiser to help Democrats, including rocker Bon Jovi, who is a friend and neighbor of the governor. A Democratic Party official said the fundraiser raised about $1 million.

According to White House pool reporters, Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy spoke for about 30 minutes. Biden then talked about his record, highlighting legislation that makes it harder to buy guns, the bipartisan infrastructure law and efforts to lower prescription drug prices. He also touted his record on providing economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.