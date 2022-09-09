Bereavement camp helps kids cope with loss due to COVID-19

In Hardwick this weekend, children are attending a camp designed to help them cope with loss. The Comfort Zone Camp is the first-ever national bereavement camp. It was founded in 1999 and brought to New Jersey after 9/11. Campers find support and understanding among peers and counselors who know their pain. This year, 9 /11 families are counseling the children who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“Grieving kids don’t look like adults who are grieving. They don’t wear black, they don’t mourn 24/7. And because of that, adults tend to miss and dismiss that the kids are grieving because it doesn’t mirror their own grief. But they do grieve, they just grieve in short bursts,” said Lynne Hughes, founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp.

The camp is a way to give these kids a space to be okay and not be okay. They do all the typical camp activities, with space carved out for deeper moments of connection, meeting in groups called healing circles.

“They said as soon as they find out it’s a COVID death, people start giving their opinions, were they vaccinated, were they not vaccinated. And it feels really important to give those kids a voice and place and to help them in the unique nuances of their journey,” said Hughes.