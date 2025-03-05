Baraka, Fulop and Sherrill show strength in governor’s race, poll shows

A new poll suggests New Jersey Democrats have several strong contenders in the race for governor. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll shows Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is the best-known and most well-liked candidate among the six Democrats running to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, with Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11h) close behind.

While the FDU Poll did not ask respondents for their specific vote choices, the results indicate Baraka leads among the state’s progressives while Sherrill enjoys stronger support from moderates.

“There is this strong anti-institutional group within the Democratic Party, and that really is pushing right now towards Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who’s made an entire campaign around running against the institutional party … so he winds up fighting with Ras Baraka for that lane within the party, whereas Mikie Sherrill had the lane all to herself and the more centrist group,” said Dan Cassino, director of the FDU Poll.

“A lot of that is because one of the candidates that was expected to be really challenging over that centrist lane, Josh Gottheimer, just isn’t showing up. We’re not seeing high name recognition and high favorability [for] Gottheimer, and he was really thought to be the other person that would be challenging Sherrill for that position in the center of the party,” Cassino said.

“We haven’t had a competitive primary election among Democrats in Jersey like this for 20 years or more … so nobody knows who’s actually going to turn out to vote if we’re really looking at the progressive wing of the party.”