Banning guns in AC casinos: Legal expert weighs in

In Atlantic City, casino owners are banning people from carrying guns on the premises, despite a recent order from a federal judge blocking New Jersey from enforcing a concealed-carry ban in certain locations. The Casino Association of New Jersey said the industry is making the safety of its guests a top priority.

Former Assistant New Jersey Attorney General Riza Dagli spoke with NJ Spotlight News about the casino owners’ controversial decision and what it means for other private property owners who would have been a part of the state’s concealed-carry ban.