Atlantic Shores withdrawal jolts NJ’s offshore wind plans

A major offshore wind project is giving up in New Jersey, at least for the foreseeable future.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind last week asked the state Board of Public Utilities to withdraw from a lucrative funding package that would have helped pay for the project, which was designed for up to 197 turbines generating 2,800 megawatts of power. The closest to land of those turbines would have been roughly nine miles from Long Beach Island.

The subsidy Atlantic Shores said it is giving up is an Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate that was awarded in 2021 to support the first 1,500 megawatt phase of the development.

Atlantic Shores came closer to the finish line than any other offshore wind projects in the state so far, having received state and federal approvals teeing it up for the start of construction. That changed after President Trump returned to office. The Trump administration has sought to block offshore wind development along the East Coast, and earlier this year stripped Atlantic Shores of a key permit.

Meanwhile, a Trump executive order meant to place a moratorium on new offshore wind proposals led the BPU to cancel its planned fourth round of offshore renewable energy credit (OREC) awards.

That was a major blow to Atlantic Shores, which had sought to have its OREC awards renegotiated at higher costs in order to cover inflation and supply chain issues.

In its petition, Atlantic Shores said the project is no longer viable because of new challenges brought by the Trump administration. But Atlantic Shores CEO Joris Veldhoven said the latest move is just a reset, not the end of the project, leaving the door open for the company to try again here.

“While no ratepayer money or subsidy was spent on Atlantic Shores Project 1, this reset period presents us an opportunity to ensure utility customers continue to get a fair deal for critical infrastructure delivery,” Veldhoven said. “And with record demand for electricity outpacing supply, one thing’s for sure: New Jersey needs more power generation.”

New Jersey and the region are facing a growing energy crisis as surging demand for electricity outpaces the rate of new energy sources being connected to the regional grid. Electricity customers in New Jersey are experiencing surging rates beginning this month, spurring state leaders to recently announce a new financial relief program to help residents with the burden.

Offshore wind has also been a cornerstone of New Jersey’s clean energy goals, as the state tries to slash the amount of climate-warming greenhouse gases it emits into the atmosphere. Proponents of clean energy have emphasized the economic benefits offshore wind development as well.

“The State continues to recognize the immense potential of offshore wind to create jobs, stimulate economic development, and contribute significantly to our clean energy targets,” the BPU said in a statement. “We will continue to ensure that New Jersey remains a leader in clean and affordable energy for residents and businesses.”

But offshore wind has been opposed by many shore residents and Republicans who’ve said they’re concerned about potential impacts to tourism and threats to marine life despite evidence showing otherwise.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) cheered the news of Atlantic Shores withdrawal.

“This is a huge win for South Jersey,” Van Drew said in a statement. “For years, we have been fighting to protect our coastline, our economy, and our communities from these reckless offshore wind projects. Atlantic Shores stepping away means there will be no wind farms built off the coast of Southern New Jersey and that is exactly the outcome we have been fighting for.”