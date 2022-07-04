At least 6 dead after shooting attack on July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Another two dozen people were injured

Briana Vannozzi, Anchor | July 4, 2022 | Law & Public Safety, More Issues

At least six people were killed Monday and another roughly two dozen people were injured and hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The majority of injuries are attributed to gunshot wounds but others were hurt in the chaos after the shooting spree, according to hospital officials.

At a news conference, authorities confirmed the shooting began about 10 minutes after the parade stepped off. The suspected gunman is a white male between 18 and 20 years old who appeared to be shooting from a rooftop. Police say they recovered the firearm at the scene.

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TAGS: CHICAGO GUN VIOLENCE HIGHLAND PARK ILLINOIS JULY 4TH PARADE MASS SHOOTING
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