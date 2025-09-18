Asbury Park diploma: Almost impossible for students to fail

For years, the Asbury Park School District has pointed to its soaring graduation rates as proof of a successful, quick turnaround. The public schools went from a 49% graduation rate in 2014 to 83% by 2018 — a 35-point jump in just a few short years, officials said.

But an Asbury Park Press investigation revealed a different reality.

The APP investigation uncovered a system designed to make failing nearly impossible. According to the investigation and multiple whistleblower lawsuits, students were funneled through classes and online courses that allowed even chronically-absent and under-performing students to graduate, despite proof of little academic progress. Student standardized test results remain far below state averages.

At the heart of it was a policy known as the “64 Floor.”

“The 64 floor was just what it sounds like,” said Charles Daye, one of the Asbury Park Press reporters on the project. “Sixty five is passing, 64 is not and that became the floor.”

“Now, it’s normal in a school district to have a 50-55 floor so that if a kid fails earlier in the year, he’s not doomed for that year,” he said. “But the 64 floor made it so no matter what, they have a 64. They could do nothing all year and show up in June and pass one test or do extra credit … and then have a passing grade. Which is just rubber-stamping children through graduation.”

The other strategy was a credit retrieval program that let students earn academic credit for tasks like babysitting and doing laundry rather than traditional schoolwork.

“It’s not unheard of. It’s a company in Pennsylvania, [schools] pay for it and it’s thousands of dollars,” said Frank Scandale, the Asbury Park Press’ news director. “Most people would say doing laundry or babysitting wouldn’t really constitute tutoring or learning the subject matter as well. And as you can see, the grades didn’t get any better, the test scores didn’t get better. So you’re graduating another 35 points worth of kids, but they’re not coming out with any more measurable success.”