As NJ explores new nuclear, Camden-based firm is poised to cash in

State leaders grappling with a growing energy crisis and trying to meet ambitious pollution reduction goals are moving to embrace nuclear energy. Legislation to allow a new type of nuclear reactor — small modular reactors — to be built in New Jersey has gained traction. Meanwhile, the Murphy administration is actively exploring how nuclear might fit into the state’s energy plans.

Now, investigative reporter Jeff Pillets reports for the online news site The Jersey Vindicator that Camden-based Holtec International is maneuvering to take advantage of the sudden appetite for nuclear energy. Holtec has been developing small modular reactor designs that the company says could be built on the site of the closed Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Ocean County. Holtec already owns Oyster Creek and is in the process of decommissioning the old plant.

“The big thing is the cost of energy is just skyrocketing, as you know. The cost of electric power is just through the roof, and it’s only going to get higher,” Pillets said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News. “There just seems to be a consensus emerged that we’ve got to do something on climate change. That’s what the policymakers want to do. And it just seems that there is a consensus around nuclear as one option, and we have to pursue that just as we pursue other carbon-neutral technologies.”