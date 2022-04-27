Antisemitic incidents at all-time high in NJ in 2021, ADL reports

Reports of antisemitic incidents hit an all-time high across the U.S. in 2021. And nearly 30% of all the events documented took place in our backyard, between New Jersey and New York. The latest data, released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League, finds a trend of increasing harassment and violence against Jewish residents.

The 370 total incidents in New Jersey was the highest number ever recorded by the ADL. The audit comes just weeks after a spree of attacks on Orthodox Jewish residents in the Lakewood and Jackson areas.

Scott Richman, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey, discusses the report’s findings.

Major funding for Exploring Hate has been provided by: The Sylvia A. and Simon B. Poyta Programming Endowment to Fight Antisemitism, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charlotte and David Ackert, The Peter G. Peterson and Joan Ganz Cooney Fund, Patti Askwith Kenner. For a complete list of funders, please visit: pbs.org/exploringhate