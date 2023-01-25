Newark is a city that is experiencing boom times in many ways. Housing development continues at a record pace. But along with that success comes the consequence — residents going from a paycheck-to-paycheck existence to homelessness.

At the annual Project Homeless Connect, an Essex County effort in conjunction with the annual NJ Counts statewide census of people facing housing crises, service providers connect with people who are in crisis, some on the street already, others headed that way. Volunteers sign people up for county services, point them to emergency help and provide basics like clothes, toiletries, flu and COVID-19 shots.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo said of the count, “The numbers went up. We’re between 1,800 and 2,000 … We’ve been doing this since the middle of January as far as getting an official count, and it’s very very important when it comes to the federal government and being able to get the dollars necessary to be able to provide services.”